New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government on Wednesday restricted the number of guests allowed in wedding ceremonies to 50 from the current limit of 200 amid the alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The decision comes a day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal sent a proposal to Centre seeking its nod to shut down markets which could be COVID-19 hotspots. He had also hinted at limiting the number of guests allowed in wedding ceremonies to a maximum of 50.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi government had used the term of local "lockdown" in its press release, but later it revised it to "shut down". Deputy Chief Minister manish Sisodia also clarified that the state government had no plans to impose any kind of lockdown in the national capital, adding that "better hospital management and better medical systems" was the solution to the crisis.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded 6,396 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally in the national capital to over 4.95 lakh, while 99 more fatalities pushed the toll to 7,812.

Kejriwal said that during Diwali, it was seen that many people were not wearing masks and were violating social distancing norms due to which the coronavirus spread.

"I hope the crowd in the markets will thin out and there will be no need to lock them down.

"However, if violations of mask-wearing and social distancing are witnessed and there is a chance of these markets becoming local coronavirus hotspots, these could be shut down as a preventive measure for some days," said Kejriwal.

Delhi witnessed a sudden spike in novel coronavirus cases since October 28 when the daily rise breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday.

According to official data, the city recorded over one lakh new coronavirus cases and around 1,200 deaths between November 1-16 while nearly 94,000 COVID-19 patients recovered during the same period.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta