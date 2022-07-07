Delhi Weather Updates: Warm, Humid Weather Continues But Relief Expected Soon

Delhites on Thursday woke up to warm and humid weather with a minimum temperature settling to 30 degrees. However, the city may get marginal relief from the heat as the weather department predicted a cloudy sky and light to moderate rainfall from July 7 to 9. An yellow alert for the national capital has also been issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) for the next six days.

According to the latest predictions, Delhi along with Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan may witness isolated heavy rainfall from July 7 to July 9. The cloudy weather will bring the temperature down by a few notches.

"Isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi during 07th-09th; West U.P on 09th; East Rajasthan on 06th; West Rajasthan on 05th & 07th July. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over West Rajasthan on 08th & 09th; East Rajasthan on 05th & during 07th-09th July," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had tweeted on Tuesday.

Isolated heavy rainfall over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh-Delhi during 07th-09th; West U.P on 09th; East Rajasthan on 06th; West Rajasthan on 05th & 07th July. Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over West Rajasthan on 08th & 09th; East Rajasthan on 05th & during 07th-09th July — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) July 5, 2022

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded a minimum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius on Thursday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius. Moderate rainfall on Saturday may bring the temperature down to 33 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Though the capital welcomed the monsoon on June 30 with the season's first spell of heavy rainfall, scanty precipitation in the subsequent days has led to a gradual rise in the maximum temperature.

The weather forecast department has predicted cloudy sky and light rain till July 13. "There will be a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain and thundershowers at isolated places. The city's maximum and minimum temperatures will hover around 36 degrees Celsius and 28 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said, as quoted by India Today.

The IMD issues four colour codes for weather warnings. The green alert means 'no action needed', yellow means 'watch and stay updated', orange means 'be prepared' and red alert means 'take action.'

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has also installed CCTV cameras to keep an eye on the critical waterlogging points in the city. According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, there will be round-the-clock monitoring of the critical waterlogging points as the CCTV feed will be sent to the PWD control room and necessary instructions will be issued to the staff on the ground to tackle the situation.

(With PTI inputs)