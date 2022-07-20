Delhi Weather Updates: Traffic Snarls In NCR After Heavy Rains | Check Forecast For This Week Here

Heavy rains lashed the Delhi-NCR on Wednesday due to which several low-lying areas were inundated. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow' alert for the national capital and predicted moderate to heavy rainfall. Further, the weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain till July 26.

"Thundershower with moderate to heavy intensity rain with very heavy intensity rain over isolated places and gusty winds with speed of 30-50 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram," IMD tweeted.

Meanwhile, Delhi is expected to witness a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to be 27 degrees Celsius. Due to heavy rainfall, the weather department has also predicted traffic disruptions in the city.

"Check for traffic congestion on your route before leaving for your destination. Follow any traffic advisories that are issued in this regard. Avoid going to areas that face water logging problems often," the IMD wrote.

The rainfall has brought much-needed respite from hot and humid weather for people living in Delhi and nearby areas.

Visuals from several parts of Delhi also surfaced online, where incessant rains can be seen.

#WATCH | Delhi gets relief from heat & humidity as rain lashes the national capital.



Visuals from Firozeshah road

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital. Visuals from Mahadev road and Pandit Pant Marg

Further, the weather department has also warned about severe rainfall in several parts of the country including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

"Rainfall/thunderstorm Forecast & Warnings: Isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over East Uttar Pradesh on 20th; Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh & Himachal Pradesh on 20th & 21st; Uttarakhand during 21st-23rd July 2022," tweeted the weather department.

The monsoon had covered the entire country on July 2, six days ahead of schedule. However, rains in Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, and West Bengal have remained subdued.

Meteorologists attribute the rain deficit in the north and northwest India to the formation of back-to-back low-pressure areas in the Bay of Bengal in July, which kept the monsoon trough over central India for an unusually long period.

(With agency inputs)