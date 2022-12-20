Delhi Weather Updates: Thick Layer Of Fog Engulfs National Capital Region; IGI Airport Issues Advisory

Delhiites on Tuesday woke up to thick layer of fog causing poor visibility for commuters. (Image Credit: ANI.)

Delhiites on Tuesday woke up to a thick layer of fog as the mercury levels recorded a drop across the Delhi-NCR region. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the national capita; was covered in a thick blanket of fog today morning.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog conditions over the Delhi-NCR region, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh will remain for the next two to three hours in the morning and then it will improve gradually, news agency ANI reported.

The Delhi Airport tweeted a fog alert at 4.30 am informing passengers about the implementation of poor visibility protocols. "At Delhi Airport, low visibility procedures are in effect. At this time, all flight operations are normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the tweet read.

At 5.30 am, the MeT department reported visibility of 50 metres in the Safdurjung area of Delhi. According to the report, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh seem to have dense to very dense fog visible on satellite photography.

Delhi | Dense fog covers the national capital this morning. Visuals from Lodhi Road, Safdarjung, Airport flyover and AIIMS. pic.twitter.com/8NKVd5Esa1 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2022

The MeT department published a report listing the states with the lowest reported visibility (in metres). In Bathinda, the visibility was 0. In Amritsar, Ganganagar, Patiala, Delhi (Palam), and Lucknow, the visibility was 25.

In Gorakhpur, the visibility was 300. 500 people were visible in Bareilly, Patna, Gaya, and Kolkata. Lower visibility is creating problems for commuters. Residents of the national capital posted images and videos on social media on Tuesday morning showing a veil of fog covering the roads.

Earlier on Monday, the air quality stood in the 'very poor' category with an overall AQI of 327 in Delhi. The AQI in Noida was recorded at 399 while AQI in Gurugram stood at 302.

The IMD also issued an advisory, saying difficult driving conditions on highways, some collisions and tripping of power lines are possible. "Likely train delays, diversons and cancellations. Airport operations are likely to be affected with flight delays and cancellations," it said.

The weather department said long exposures to fog can cause wheezing, coughing and shortness of breath in people having asthma bronchitis. It could also lead to eye irritation or infection. It suggested that travellers carry essential items like water and medicine on long journeys.