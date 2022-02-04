New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites on Friday woke up to another rainy day with an overall temperature at 11.6 degrees Celsius as of 8 am. The city is predicted to witness more rains today (February 4), according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

This comes after Delhiites shivered due to cold winds that swept through the national capital on Thursday, bringing the maximum temperature down by eight notches to 14.4 degrees Celsius, the coldest for the month in 19 years.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a western disturbance has brought the temperature down with winds sweeping Delhi at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.

The weather forecast agency has notified Western Disturbances and its induced cyclonic circulation is very likely to move east northwards during the next two days. As a result, there will be high moisture feeding from the Bay of Bengal and adjoining north India on February 4th. This is due to the confluence between the westerlies and southeasterlies from the Bay of Bengal at lower tropospheric levels.

Further, continuing the tradition of yesterday isolated pockets of Delhi may again witness dense fog conditions in the morning and night hours during the next 2 days as per IMD. Delhi may also experience cold day to severe cold day condictions today, however, the temperature will increase thereafter.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in 'very poor' category with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 316.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 136 and 221 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha