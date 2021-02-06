Delhi Weather Updates: The city recorded a minimum of 12.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 10.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a respite from the chilling weather conditions, the minimum temperature in the national capital rose slightly to 7.4 degrees Celsius on Friday, after a spell of lower minimum temperatures from nearly a month.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in the national capital will remain in the comfort levels for the next three to four days. The IMD has also predicted a clear sky today in Delhi. The temperature in the national capital decreased earlier this week due to light rainfall in isolated parts of the Delhi-NCR.

On Friday, the minimum and maximum temperatures had settled at 6.8 degrees Celsius and 23.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. The city recorded a minimum of 12.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday, 10.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday and 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

The IMD further said that the temperature dropped in Delhi as a result of the cold and dry winds blowing in from the western Himalayas, which witnessed fresh snowfall. Due to a western disturbance, Delhi earlier witnessed around 2.1 mm of rainfall on Thursday. It had also led to snowfall in many hilly regions in north India.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category but is expected to improve slightly. The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 316 on Saturday. The maximum wind speed was 15 kmph on Saturday, favourable for dispersion for pollutants.

The air quality monitoring centre of the Ministry of Earth Sciences suggested that the air quality would marginally deteriorate further. The SAFAR said in its prediction, "Surface winds are low in the morning but forecasted to improve during the daytime. AQI is likely to marginally deteriorate and remain in the "moderate" or "poor" category Saturday. "Poor" to "very poor" AQI is forecasted for February 7 and February 8."

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan