Delhi Weather Updates: Respite From Dense Fog For Next 2 Days; Chilly Waves To Return On New Year's Eve

Delhiites on Wednesday woke up to a less foggy morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 7 degrees Celcius. At 8 am in the morning, the weather was relatively clear as compared to the previous day amid the persisting severe cold wave in the national capital. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Due to the impact of an incoming western disturbance, the city is likely to experience a respite from the "cold wave" and dense fog on December 29 and 30.

However, the relief is predicted to be short-lived as the IMD said that the cold wave conditions and dense fog will return to the national capital on December 31 and January 1 as the winds will turn in the north-western direction again. The incoming western disturbance is likely to cause snowfall in Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir along with a drizzle in north Punjab as predicted by IMD.

Amid the cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8° Celcius while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4° Celcius today morning, said IMD.

"We are expecting relief from these cold wave conditions as western disturbance is approaching the Western Himalayan region. During the day, the sunshine will also bring some relief," ANI quoted IMD scientist RK Jenamani as saying.

"Dense to very dense fog will continue to prevail in the belt. There will be an improvement on December 29 because of a western disturbance which will bring fresh snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Leh and Himachal Pradesh. There will be drizzle in north Punjab on December 29," Jenamani further stated.

Earlier on Tuesday, the national capital witnessed dense fog accompanied by chilling winds with mercury levels dropping to 5.6 degrees Celcius which was lower than that of Dharmsala (6.2 degrees Celcius), Dehradun (7 degrees Celsius), and Nainital (7.2 degrees Celsius).