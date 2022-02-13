New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The temperature in Delhi significantly dropped with mercury recorded at 8 degrees Celsius as of 8 am on Sunday morning. The minimum temperature was 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius below the normal level at many places over the Capital.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear sky but moderate fog during morning hours over the next few days.

A Met official said, "The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24-25 degrees Celsius over the next few days. It is likely to show a gradual rising trend. The minimum temperature will remain around 8-9 degrees."

Further, the India Meteorological Department has said that downpour may occur over Delhi around February 17. As of yet, there is no sign of any rain activity in the Capital.

A fresh feeble Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from the night of February 13 which is predicted to cause rainfall in various parts of the country including Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Baltistan, and Muzaffarabad from 13th to 15th February and over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 15th February,

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'moderate' zone on Sunday, with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 159. The air quality in Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad also remained in a moderate zone in major areas.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 78 and 171 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

The air quality in Delhi is expected to remain in the moderate category for the next three days as per SAFAR India.

