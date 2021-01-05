Delhi Weather Updates: The IMD has also predicted moderate rain and thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 30 kmph in Delhi today. A hailstorm has also been predicted in parts of the capital by the weather department.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on Tuesday breathed the cleanest air on Tuesday since November as the national capital's air quality improved to 'Moderate' category with the average hourly 'Air Quality Index' (AQI) reaching 148, today morning. The reduction in AQI was recorded for the second consecutive day in Delhi after the AQI dropped to 151 on Monday morning.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the continuous cloudy conditions, improved wind speeds and sporadic rains across the capital in the past 2 days have made the air clean in Delhi. The weather department also said that the AQI is likely to remain in the moderate category today.

This was the first time since November 27, when the capital breathed the cleanest air and the AQI dropped to 137. On December 14, the AQI was in the moderate category for the last time with the AQI settling at 160. On January 1, Delhi’s AQI was in 441, placing it in the “severe” zone; while it was 443 on January 2, also in “severe” category; and it was 354 on January 3 in “very poor” category.

Meanwhile, isolated rains lashed Delhi for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, even as the minimum temperature rose to 13.2 degrees Celsius, six notches more than normal, the IMD said. The Safdarjung Observatory, recorded 4.7 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Monday and 8:30 am on Tuesday. The weather stations at Palam, Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge recorded 12 mm and 4.8 mm, 8.9 mm and 6.2 mm rainfall, respectively, during the period.

The IMD has also predicted moderate rain and thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 30 kmph in Delhi today. A hailstorm has also been predicted in parts of the capital by the weather department.

On Sunday, intense rains, thunder and lightning lashed the city. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 39.9 mm rainfall between 8:30 am on Saturday and 2:30 pm on Sunday. The Western Disturbance is causing widespread snowfall in the hills. Once it withdraws, the mercury will fall again to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

The rains, under the influence of a strong Western Disturbance, come on the back of a 'severe" cold wave that gripped Delhi in the run-up to the New Year. On Friday, the mercury plummeted to 1.1 degrees Celsius, the lowest in 15 years, and "very dense" fog lowered visibility to "zero" metres.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan