Delhi Weather Updates: Rain Lashes Parts Of NCR, More Showers Expected This Week

Rain lashed several parts of Delhi on Monday (July 11). The minimum temperature in the national capital on Monday settled at 31 degrees Celsius.

By Mallika Mehzabeen
Mon, 11 Jul 2022 03:21 PM IST
Minute Read
Delhi Weather Updates: Rain Lashes Parts Of NCR, More Showers Expected This Week
Image Credits: ANI

After a long week of heat and humidity, Delhi finally received some respite as rain lashed parts of the national capital today (July 11). The RWFC regional weather department of the capital predicted thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate intensity rain in several parts of Delhi. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky along with light rain or drizzle till July 17 in the city.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar," RWFC tweeted.

"Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Rewari (Haryana) Deoband, Shamli, Khatauli, Jalesar (U.P.) Bhiwari, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," said the weather department.

Also Read
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Concern Over 'Population Imbalance'
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Concern Over 'Population Imbalance'

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North, North-West, West, South-West, South, East Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri," the weather department added.

Apart from that, visuals from various parts of Delhi also surfaced online, where it can be seen raining incessantly.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday settled at 31 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature hovered at 32 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Delhites woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity oscillated between 89 per cent and 66 per cent.

Also Read
Mohammad Zubair, Alt News Co-founder, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By..
Mohammad Zubair, Alt News Co-founder, Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody By..

Earlier, the weather department predicted that the national capital will witness generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain with drizzle today. The rain today brought the much-needed respite from heat and humidity for people living in the national capital.

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.