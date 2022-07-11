Delhi Weather Updates: Rain Lashes Parts Of NCR, More Showers Expected This Week

After a long week of heat and humidity, Delhi finally received some respite as rain lashed parts of the national capital today (July 11). The RWFC regional weather department of the capital predicted thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate intensity rain in several parts of Delhi. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department has predicted a generally cloudy sky along with light rain or drizzle till July 17 in the city.

"Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar," RWFC tweeted.

"Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Rewari (Haryana) Deoband, Shamli, Khatauli, Jalesar (U.P.) Bhiwari, Nagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," said the weather department.

"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of North, North-West, West, South-West, South, East Delhi and NCR (Hindon AF Station, Indirapuram, Noida, Gurugram, Manesar) Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri," the weather department added.

Apart from that, visuals from various parts of Delhi also surfaced online, where it can be seen raining incessantly.

#WATCH | Delhi gets relief from heat & humidity as rain lashes the national capital.



Visuals from Windsor Place (📽️ANI)#DelhiRains https://t.co/lM7RRdNMbL pic.twitter.com/kv3I8Ih6bJ — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) July 11, 2022

#WATCH | Bringing respite from heat and humidity, rainfall lashes Delhi. Visuals near India Gate#DelhiRains



📽️ANI pic.twitter.com/8rqb6sBpd1 — Jagran English (@JagranEnglish) July 11, 2022

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Delhi on Monday settled at 31 degrees Celsius, whereas the maximum temperature hovered at 32 degrees Celsius. On Sunday, Delhites woke up to a pleasant morning with the minimum temperature settling at 27.5 degrees Celsius. The relative humidity oscillated between 89 per cent and 66 per cent.

Earlier, the weather department predicted that the national capital will witness generally cloudy skies with the possibility of very light rain with drizzle today. The rain today brought the much-needed respite from heat and humidity for people living in the national capital.