Delhi Weather Updates: Both cold day and the cold wave will continue to spread winter chills across the Delhi-NCR region on Friday and Saturday also with the IMD predicting severe cold days and cold wave for the next 48 hours.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Continuing with the cold wave, the mercury in the national capital touched this season's lowest maximum temperature at 15.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday making it a 'severe cold day' for the Delhiites. The temperature recorded on Thursday was seven degrees below the normal maximum temperature in Delhi.

Meanwhile, both cold day and the cold wave will continue to spread winter chills across the Delhi-NCR region on Friday and Saturday also with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting severe cold days and cold wave for the next 48 hours. The IMD forecast for today showed the maximum temperature could be around 16 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could be around 4.

Delhi's base observatory Safdarjung Marg recorded a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius, which is around 3 degrees below the normal temperature, while the Ridge Forest area witnessed more severe cold wave where the mercury dipped to 3.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 3.8 at Ayanagar. At Palam, the maximum temperature fell to as low as 13.2 degrees Celsius and 13.7 at Jafarpur. The previous lowest maximum this season was 18.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

“Parts of Delhi saw cold wave conditions and severe cold day conditions were recorded in most places.” No respite is expected in the next 48 hours, with an increase in the maximum likely around Sunday. The forecast for Friday shows the maximum could be around 16 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could be around 4", Kuldeep Srivastava, IMD Regional Weather Forecasting Centre's head said.

As per the IMD, a severely cold day is declared when the maximum temperature dips six degrees or more below normal temperature, while a cold day is when the maximum temperature is 4 or more degrees below normal while the minimum temperature is below 10 degrees. A cold wave is, meanwhile, recorded when the minimum temperature is four or more degrees below normal.

“We are receiving cold winds from the mountains where snow has fallen. These ice-cold winds are reaching the capital at a good speed. While their impact is generally reduced by Punjab and Haryana, upper fog is prevailing there, keeping these winds equally cold even in Delhi", Srivastava further said, adding that the "sunlight also does not fall vertically down between December and February, slowing down the heating process".

Posted By: Talib Khan