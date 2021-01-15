Delhi Weather Updates: However, dense fog was witnessed in the Delhi-NCR region, lowering the visibility to 201 metres at Safdarjung observatory and 300 metres at Palam observatory on Friday morning.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Giving a respite from the shivers due to the cold wave in Delhi, the minimum temperature in the national capital rose one notch above normal and settled at 6.7 degrees Celsius on Friday morning. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the increase in the minimum temperature was witnessed due to the partly cloudy weather over the skies of Delhi-NCR which stopped the chilling wind.

On Friday, the Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal. It was 3.2 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. On January 1, the city had recorded a minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius, lowest for the month in 15 years.

However, dense fog was witnessed in the Delhi-NCR region, lowering the visibility to 201 metres at Safdarjung observatory and 300 metres at Palam observatory on Friday morning. The IMD has predicted 'dense fog' on Saturday morning. According to the IMD, "very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of "dense" fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" 501 and 1,000 metres.

Dense fog leads to low visibility in parts of Delhi; visuals from Nizamuddin area.



The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi stands at 431 (severe category) today. pic.twitter.com/OZpSa7vGmY — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

"Cold and dry northerly/northwesterly winds from the western Himalayas brought the minimum temperature down in Delhi on Thursday. The wind direction then changed to northeasterly. This, along with partly cloudy weather, resulted in an increase in the minimum temperature", Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.

The IMD also reported dense and very dense fog from north Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Assam and Tripura at 5:30 am in the morning. In light of this fog, 14 trains are running late in the Northern Railway region, the Indian Railways informed.

Delhi: Fog engulfs parts of the national capital; visuals from near Anand Vihar (pic 1&2) and Singhu border (pic 3&4). pic.twitter.com/Bg8XekYp42 — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi-NCR was recorded in the severe category today morning as citizens woke up to an extremely foggy morning and poor visibility. Delhi's overall air quality was reported at 431 by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), falling in the 'severe' category.

According to the pollution department, several parts of the national capital, including RK Puram (492), Dwarka Sec-8 (497), Ashok Vihar (472), Shadipur (443) and North Campus (448) reported AQIs at the higher end of the 'severe' category.

The central government's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi said slow winds and ventilation conditions are “extremely unfavourable” for dispersion of pollutants, adding that this will lead to further deterioration in air quality.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan