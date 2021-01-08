Delhi Weather Updates: The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday as against 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The shivering spell in the national capital returned again on Friday morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 9.6 degrees Celsius in Delhi today, a day after it rose to 14.4 degrees Celsius making it the highest in the month of January in last four years, the India Meteorological Department said.

A thick cloud cover persisted over the skies of the national capital stopping the steep decline in the minimum temperature which was recorded at around 3 degrees Celsius last week. The IMD said that the clouds trapped some of the outgoing infrared radiation and radiate it backwards resulting in the warming of the ground. The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, recorded a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius on Friday as against 14.4 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

According to the IMD, the weather in the national capital will remain cloudy today and very light rain in the city is also predicted for Friday due to a fresh western disturbance. Rain lashed parts of the national capital for four consecutive days till Wednesday under the influence of a strong western disturbance affecting northwest India.

However, the IMD forecast that the minimum temperature may decrease by four to five notches in Delhi in the coming days with the commencement of northwesterly winds from snow-capped mountains towards the plains. The IMD said that the minimum temperature in Delhi may settle at 4-5 degrees Celsius on the weekend. According to the IMD said Delhi has already recorded 56.6 mm rainfall in January, the maximum for the month in 21 years.

On average, Delhi records 21.7 mm rain in January every year. It had gauged 48.1 mm rainfall in January last year, 54.1 mm rainfall in January 2019 and 59.7 mm rain in January 1999. The city had registered 69.8 mm rainfall in January 1995, according to IMD data

Posted By: Talib Khan