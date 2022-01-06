New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Residents of Delhi witnessed a cloudy sky on Thursday morning. As per the India Meteorological Department's prediction, people living in North India including, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, north Rajasthan, and west Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall today (January 06). Apart from that, the weather department had predicted cloudy skies and light rain in Delhi till January 9 because of the effect of two western disturbances. The minimum temperature in the national capital today was recorded at 11 degrees Celsius.

IMD added that temperature is likely to drop after the withdrawal of the western disturbances. Further, the weather department informed that the no cold wave condition will likely prevail in northern India for the next 6-7 days.

On Wednesday, Delhi recorded a total of 7.3m rainfall. Due to the rainfall, the daytime temperature in the national capital dipped to 7 degrees Celsius, making this one of the lowest maximum temperatures of the season. The maximum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 15.7 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average.

The air quality in the capital dropped to a 'very poor' zone. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city (overall) was recorded at 380 on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the AQI in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 315 and 277 respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen