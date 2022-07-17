Delhi Weather Updates: Light Rains Bring Mercury Down, May Intensify From July 19

Vehicles ply on the waterlogged road amid heavy rainfall in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

Light to moderate rains continued to lash Delhi and nearby areas on Sunday morning, bringing the temperature down in the NCR. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), drizzles would continue in Delhi on Sunday but will intensify from July 19.

"Monsoon trough, which is currently near north Rajasthan, is expected to move towards Delhi and could cross it and may move towards west Uttar Pradesh, leading to a fresh spell of rain. Delhi may receive light to moderate rain on July 19 and 20," IMD senior scientist RK Jenamani said, as reported by The Times of India.

On Saturday, Delhi received 19.6 mm rainfall between 8.30 am to 5.30 pm with the maximum temperature settling at 36.5 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal. Similarly, the minimum temperature was recorded at 28.3 degrees Celsius, as per the weather department.

Delhi's Ridge area and the Delhi University received 25.3 mm and 24.5 mm rainfall, respectively. On the other hand, Pitampura, SPS Mayur Vihar, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar received 21.5 mm, 20.5 mm, 18.4 mm, 15.4 mm rainfall, respectively.

The light rains also brought the air quality index (AQI) down to 81 in Delhi on Saturday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

"For the next three days (June 17 to 19), peak wind speed is likely to be 18-22 km per hour, causing moderate dispersion, and the AQI is likely to be within 'satisfactory' category due to expected light/ trace rain spells," the SAFAR said, as reported by The Times of India.

TRAFFIC SNARLS IN DELHI-NCR

Although the light rains brought the temperature down and led to an improvement in the AQI, it also caused waterlogging, which ultimately led to traffic congestion in many areas.

Khanpur, Hauzrani, Malviya Nagar, Uttam Nagar, Dhaula Kuan, near AIIMS flyover, Mehrauli-Badarpur Road, Vikas Marg, ITO, Sikandara Road, Kirti Nagar, Anand Parbat-Zakhira road, and Ring Road near Majnu Ka Tila were several areas where traffic congestion was reported.

The Traffic Police also took to Twitter to inform commuters about waterlogging and road congestion.

"Traffic is affected on MB Road outside Hauzrani Forest Park in the carriageway from Khanpur T- point towards Saket Metro Station due to waterlogging. Kindly avoid the stretch," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

In another tweet, it said the traffic was affected on New Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Anand Parbat towards Zakhira due to waterlogging at opposite Gali No.10 Anand Parbat.