New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi on early Saturday morning witnessed cloudy sky and light rainfall along with gusty winds. The minimum temperature in the national capital was recorded at 12.4 degrees Celsius. As per the predictions of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), due to a fresh western disturbance, Delhi is likely to receive light rainfall till 23rd January. The weather department also said that the minimum temperature over Northwest India is likely to rise by 2-4 degrees Celsius during the time.

"Light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Manesar, Ballabhgarh) Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Narwana," IMD in its early morning tweet said.

According to the weather department, on Friday, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8 degrees Celsius. Light rainfall will also occur in Delhi and its adjoining areas on Sunday (23rd January).

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remains in the 'very poor' category, with overall AQI at 342 as per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 148 and 238 respectively, as per the data given by the SAFAR.

The air quality in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 302 and 351 respectively.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

As per SAFAR's prediction, the air quality in the capital is likely to improve significantly and reach in the poor to moderate category after the rainfall in the city.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen