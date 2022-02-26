New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After Delhiites witnessed rain accompanied by massive hailstorm in several parts of the national capital on Friday night, the city on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius as of 9 am. The rains are likely to continue in the Capital along with adjoining states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh during the next two days. An isolated hailstorm could also be witnessed in the region on February 26 with rain, thunderstorm, and lightning over North Rajasthan as well.

This comes as a Western Disturbance lies over North Pakistan and neighborhood in middle tropospheric levels and induced cyclonic circulation lies over South West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan. Another cyclonic circulation lies over east Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh and the trough runs from this circulation to Nagaland.

As a result, rains with gusty winds are predicted in several other parts of the country under the influence of Western Disturbances.

On Friday, Delhi's maximum temperature settled at 27.9 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average, after the hailstorm. According to the weather department, the minimum temperature settled at 12.5 degrees Celsius.

The weather forecasting agency has predicted that Delhi may witness partly cloudy skies with very light rain and thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality on Saturday remained in 'very poor' category with the overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 309. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 132 and 249 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

