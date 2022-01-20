New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: People of the national capital woke up to moderate foggy morning with the minimum temperature settling down at 10 degrees Celsius on Thursday, as per the India Meteorological Department. According to the prediction of the weather Department, Delhi will witness a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle from January 21st to 23rd due to the influence of a fresh western disturbance (WD).

The weather department also predicted that the minimum temperature in the national capital is likely to rise by two to four degrees Celsius during the next five days, under the influence of a fresh western disturbance (WD).

Apart from Delhi, IMD also predicted Widespread rainfall is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, and north Rajasthan from January 21 to January 23 due to the WD. Delhi has been reeling under a cold wave spell for seven days in a row since January 13.

According to the IMD, a "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is less than 10 degrees Celsius and the maximum is at least 4.5 degrees Celsius below normal.

A "severe" cold day is when the maximum temperature is at least 6.5 notches below normal.

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital deteriorated to the 'severe' category due to the reduction in wind speed. As per Central Pollution Control Board, the AQI in Delhi stood at 456 (Anand Vihar).

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air also increased to 143 and 246, respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen