Delhi Weather Updates: IMD Issues Orange Alert As Rains Lash Parts Of NCR

Delhites on Thursday woke up to a cloudy sky and pleasant weather as a light rain shower lashed the city bringing the much-needed respite from the heat and humid weather. The rain marked the onset of the monsoon in the national capital and also brought down the temperature from around 40 degrees Celsius. As per India Meteorological Department's prediction, the national capital will witness a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain till 5th July. Usually, the southwest monsoon arrives in the city on June 27.

Further, the weather department also suggested that the conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon into entire Delhi during the next 48 hours.

IMD also suggests that thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speeds of 30-40 Km/h will cover adjoining areas of Delhi NCR.

Visuals from different parts of the city surfaced online, where people can be seen enjoying the rain.

Rains will also occur over Kaithal, Rajaund, Assandh, Safidon, Panipat, Gohana, Gannaur, Meham, Sonipat, Rohtak, Kharkhoda, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendargarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Narnaul, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad (Haryana) Saharanpur, Deoband, Nazibabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnaur, Khatauli, Sakoti Tanda, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Baraut, Daurala, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Amroha, Moradabad, Garhmukteshwar, Rampur, Pilakhua, Hapur, Sambhal, Billari, Milak, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Bareilly, Sahaswan, Badayun, Iglas, Sikandra Rao, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Sadabad, Tundla, Agra (U.P.) Bhiwari, Tizara, Khairthal, Kotputli, Alwar, Viratnagar, Deeg, Laxmangarh, and Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours.

Meanwhile, an Orange alert has been issued by the weather department for moderate rainfall in the capital for today (June 30). Also, it is expected that the maximum temperature in the city is likely to fall to 33-34 degrees Celsius by July 1.