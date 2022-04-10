New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: For a week people living in the national capital have been reeling under a stifling heat. And now, it seems that even in the coming days, Delhites are unlikely to get any respite from severe heat. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), has given a warning of "heatwave conditions" in several parts of the city. As per the weather department's predictions, Delhites will experience 'heat wave' conditions till 12 April, and from 13 to 16 April, weather in Delhi will remain partially clouded with a maximum temperature of 40 degrees.

The minimum temperature in Delhi on Sunday (April 10 ) stood at 23.5 degrees, whereas the maximum temperature in the capital settled at 42 degrees. The IMD has declared the day under heatwave conditions. The relative humidity was recorded at 32 per cent at 8.30 am.

As per IMD, the sky will remain clear throughout the day on Sunday. However, there is a possibility of heatwave conditions in many places with "severe" heatwave conditions in a few places across the city. The meteorological department has also issued an ‘orange alert’ for Sunday.

Delhites experienced the hottest day in April in five years with the mercury touching 42.4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, in neighbouring places such as Gurugram, the temperature touched the mark close to the 45 degrees Celsius mark.

Back in 2017, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on April 21. The highest ever maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius for the month was recorded on April 29, 1941.

As per the weather department, this is for the first time in 72 years that Delhi recorded such a high temperature in the first half of April. The IMD uses four colour codes for weather warnings -- "green" (no action needed), "yellow" (watch and stay updated), "orange" (be prepared), and "red" (take action).

(With PTI inputs)

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen