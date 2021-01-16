Weather Updates: A cold wave or 'severe’ cold wave conditions are also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and east Madhya Pradesh during the next two days, the IMD said.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites woke up to a foggy morning on Saturday as very dense fog engulfed parts of Delhi-NCR which resulted in the delay of at least 24 trains travelling in and around the national capital. The dense fog also led to a delay in at least four flights to and from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, while one flight has been cancelled due to the fog and low visibility.

Delhi airport authority stated that due to dense fog, only CAT IIIA and CATIII B compliant aircraft and pilots can operate. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information.

Delhi: At least 4 flights to/from Delhi airport are delayed and at least one flight stands cancelled due to fog. pic.twitter.com/bVYUcwVzYa — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

The thick fog in the national capital region led to low or zero visibility in parts of Delhi. In Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan, the dense fog led to zero visibility, while the visibility dips to very poor at various centres including Singhu Border, Palam Vihar, Okhla Phase 2, Dhaula Kuan and Dwarka.

Zero visibility reported over Delhi, Lucknow and Amritsar due to variable and calm lower-level winds. Similar fog conditions are likely in the morning of January 17 as well. Visibility is likely to improve from January 18: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/eMGZjMFi4d — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

Delhi: A thick blanket of fog envelops the national capital, leading to low visibility; visuals from Sarai Kale Khan (in photo 1, 2 & 3) and Singhu border (in photo 4).



Air quality is in 'severe' category, with AQI standing at 492. pic.twitter.com/L8QzKgadq3 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted dense to very dense fog at isolated pockets are very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, north Rajasthan, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Bihar during the next 3 days.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature recorded in the morning at Palam and Safdarjung observatories was reported at 9.8 degrees Celsius and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively. The IMD has also said that due to dry north/north-westerly winds, minimum temperatures are likely to fall by 2-4 degree Celsius over most parts of northwest India during the next two days.

A cold wave or 'severe’ cold wave conditions are also very likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and east Madhya Pradesh during the next two days. Cold day conditions at isolated pockets are also predicted over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during the next two-three days.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi reached 'severe' category with the AQI touching 492, according to the latest estimates updated by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). The slow winds and ventilation conditions are extremely unfavourable for the dispersion of pollutants which lead to deterioration in air quality.

Delhi's overall air quality index (AQI) stands at 492 (severe category): System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR) — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

Pockets across Delhi too reported severe AQI levels. In Anand Vihar reported 449, RK Puram reporter 471, Chandni Chowk reported 454, Punjabi Bagh reported 434 and Okhla Phase-2 reported 481, all in the severe category, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported.

"Dense to very dense fog extends from Punjab to Delhi and with a slight break at West UP, again starts from East UP and goes up to Sub Himalayan West Bengal," the IMD reported, adding that conditions were likely to continue till the following morning.

