New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday issued a yellow alert and warned the national capital of a dust storm or thunderstorm with winds gusting up to 50 kilometres per hour. The weather department also said that Delhi will likely receive very light rain in parts of the city.

Meanwhile, in Delhi-NCR, the minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle at 27 and 40 degrees Celsius, respectively, according to IMD data. And due to the result of a western disturbance affecting northwest India, a cloudy sky is predicted over the capital for the next three days.

Also, amid a slight relief from the heatwave Delhi is likely to witness a rise in temperature by four to five notches over the next six days. However, no heatwave is predicted. The mercury is likely to hover around 40 degrees Celsius in the city till May 6.

A heat wave is declared when the maximum temperature is over 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal. A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.4 notches, according to the IMD. A severe heatwave is declared if the maximum temperature crosses the 47-degree Celsius mark.

Delhi had recorded its second hottest April this year since 1951 with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The all-time high maximum temperature for the month of April in Delhi was 45.6 degrees Celsius in 1941. The city's normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius.

The Safdarjung Observatory -- the capital's base station -- had recorded a maximum temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius, the highest on a day in April in 12 years, for three consecutive days ending Saturday.

Posted By: Ashita Singh