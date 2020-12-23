Dense fog is likely to prevail in Delhi and its neighbouring states in the early morning hours over the next few days, while the temperature is set to plunge to around 2-3 degree celsius on the New Year eve, the Indian Meteorological Department has said.

The city recorded the minimum temperature of 3.7 degree celsius at the Lodhi Road on Wednesday. The temperature will continue to hover between 3 and 4 degree celsius over the next few days, Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the IMD, Delhi, told news agency ANI.

Dense to very dense fog is likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and isolated pockets over nothern parts of Uttar Pradesh over the next three days. North India will continue to remain engulfed in cold wave conditions.

The minimum temperature had increased slightly to 5.5 degrees Celsius on Monday under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance (WD) affecting the upper reaches of the Himalayas. Srivastava told the agency on Wednesday that the winds will continue to move from the Western Himalayan region due to which the minimum temperature will continue to hover between 3 and 4 degree celsius in the coming days.

