New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cold winds continue to give winter chills to Delhiites as the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 4.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning. The dense fog also engulfed parts of Delhi in the morning and resulted in a reduction in visibility to just 100 metres.

“Dense fog in the Palam area reduced visibility to 100 metres between 5:30 am and 8 am. At Safdarjung, moderate fog lowered visibility to 201 metres,” Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.

The weather department said that the cold waves will continue in the national capital region for the next two days with the minimum temperature expected to drop by three notches on Friday. Dense to Moderate fog is also predicted by the IMD dor Friday morning. According to the weather department, “very dense” fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 is “dense”, 201 and 500 “moderate”, and 501 and 1,000 “shallow”.

Meanwhile, the low speed of winds, an increase in humidity and dropping of mercury kept the air quality in Delhi in the 'severe' zone for the third day on the trot, the IMD said, adding that no major improvements in the air quality are predicted till December 26. The city's air quality index (AQI) was 427 at 9 am on Thursday. While the 24-hour average AQI was 433 on Wednesday it was recorded at 418 on Tuesday.

Air pollution in the neighbouring cities of Faridabad (450), Ghaziabad (442), Greater Noida (454) and Noida (448) also remained in the “severe” zone. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Given the dip in the capital's minimum temperature and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, Delhi Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday issued directives to the officials of DUSIB to enhance the existing facilities available in the night shelters -- like availability of hot water, evening tea and increase in the number of toilets.

Jain, who visited the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) night shelters at ISBT, Dandi Park and Geeta Colony, reviewed the provision of amenities, met the inhabitants and examined the compliance of coronavirus-related precautions.

A new portacabin 'raen basera' (night shelter) at Sarai Kale Khan, which can accommodate around 100 people, along with two water and fireproof temporary night shelters -- with a capacity of 60 and 25 beds respectively -- were also inaugurated by the minister during the visit.



