New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites on Friday woke up to a clear sky with the maximum temperature 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius above normal level in most parts as of 8 am. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius early morning. There is said to be no significant change in the minimum temperature in the Capital and other parts of the country during the next 2 days, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

While isolated light to moderate rains are predicted over parts of Odisha, South Gangetic West Bengal, Nicobar Islands, Kerala- Mahe, and North East India, a dry weather is likely over the rest of the parts of the country.

Further, strong surface winds (25-35 kmph) are likely to prevail in Delhi during the next two days starting February 19 along with adjoining areas like Haryana, Chandigarh, and Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi on Thursday recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was 86 per cent at 8.30 am, IMD said. The weatherman predicted mainly clear skies during the day with the maximum temperature likely to reach 26 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality on Friday continued to remain in the 'poor' zone with the AQI (Air Quality Index) at 232. The air quality in Noida was also recorded in the 'poor' zone on Friday morning while in Gurugram AQI varied between very poor to poor in different areas. In Faridabad also AQI varied between poor to very poor across different stations.

The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air stood at 100 and 203 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha