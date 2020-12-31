Delhi Weather Updates: Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a further drop in the temperature today (Thursday) and has also issued an orange alert in the city.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites continue to feel shivers as the cold wave kept hovering over the national capital which recorded the season's second-lowest maximum and minimum temperature on Wednesday with the mercury dropping to 3.5 degrees Celsius, 3 notches below the normal, while the maximum temperature stood at 16.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal. The season’s lowest minimum temperature — 3.4° Celsius — was recorded on December 20.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted a further drop in the temperature today (Thursday) and has also issued an orange alert in the city. According to the IMD, the minimum temperature is expected to go down to around 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday and also predicted cold wave and dense fog in the city.

However, the IMD said that the minimum temperature is likely to rise to around 7 degrees Celsius on January 2 and January 3, while it may touch 8 degrees Celsius on January 4. The weather forecast agency has also predicted a moderate rainfall in the national capital from January 3 to January 5.

“The maximum and minimum temperatures continue to fall due to icy cold winds blowing from the western Himalayan region, which has received fresh snowfall. The minimum temperature may dip to 3 degrees Celsius on Thursday. Cold wave and moderate to dense fog are also predicted. The minimum temperature may hover around 7° C on January 2 and 3 but likely to rise to 8° C on January 4,” Kuldeep Srivastava, a scientist at IMD, said.

“A fresh western disturbance is likely to hit the western Himalayan region around January 4, which may bring light rains and thundershowers to the plains, including Delhi. This will be an active western disturbance and along with light rain the temperature will rise,” he added.

Delhi has been witnessing cold wave days since the start of December. During the month, the national capital has recorded 7 cold wave days, which is the second-highest since 1992. The highest number of cold wave days (eight) two years ago in 2018. A cold wave day is declared when the minimum temperature is 4 degrees or more notches below the normal or when the minimum temperature is less than 4 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the air quality on Wednesday deteriorated marginally as AQI fell to 290, in the poor category, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings. On Tuesday, the average daily AQI was 265, also in the poor zone.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan