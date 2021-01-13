Delhi Weather Updates: The IMD has also issued an orange alert for the city on Thursday and Friday expecting dense to very dense fog in the coming days.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After consecutive days of rain, the temperature in the national capital dropped again with cold wave conditions witnessed at some places in Delhi on Tuesday. The mercury on Wednesday morning dropped to 3.6 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal temperature at Safdarjung observatory. The maximum temperature also dropped two notches below normal and was recorded at 17.6 degrees Celsius. Delhiites also faced moderate fog today morning but the visibility dropped to only 400 metres.

The India Meteorological Department has also predicted that the temperature will further drop in Delhi for the next few days. The minimum temperature was lowest at Jafarpur at 3.7 degrees, while at Lodhi Road it touched 4 degrees Celsius. Cold wave conditions are considered when a few stations in Delhi record a minimum of 4 degrees Celsius or less. On Tuesday, the IMD had predicted cold wave conditions in some parts over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi for the next three days.

“The cold north-westerly winds from hilly areas have led to a drop in minimum temperature. The clear sky has also made the nights cooler,” IMD scientist Kuldeep Srivastava said.

He said that the minimum temperature today is likely to remain at 4 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may touch 18 degrees, adding that cold wave conditions are expected on Wednesday along with the shallow fog. The IMD has also issued an orange alert for the city on Thursday and Friday expecting dense to very dense fog in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the national capital turned 'very poor' on Wednesday morning and the AQI reached 301. The air quality is expected to deteriorate to “very poor” and may touch “severe” in the next five days. Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 293 on Tuesday.

Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor' with overall air quality index (AQI) standing at 301: System of Air Quality & Weather Forecasting & Research



According to SAFAR, “AQI is likely to slip to ‘poor’ or the lower end of ‘very poor’ on Wednesday. It may remain in the ‘very poor’ category on January 14 and 15 due to calm winds and extremely low ventilation.”

