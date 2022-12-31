Biting Cold, Dense Fog To Return In Delhi From Today, Temp Likely To Drop Below 4°C; AQI In 'Very Poor' Zone

The weather department has also advised commuters to drive carefully as visibility in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain low. (Image Credit: ANI.)

DELHI Weather Updates: The predictions of the weather department have started to come true as Delhiites on Saturday woke up to a cold breezy morning with the minimum temperature recorded at 8 degrees Celsius. Dense fog also engulfed the national capital region with the visibility going down further. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a significant dip in minimum temperature and visibility with the start of the new year.

The national capital and neighbouring regions of Punjab and Haryana are likely to experience dense fog from today till January 5, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. "Dense fog conditions are likely to continue over the plains of northwest India for the next 4-5 days. A fresh cold wave is likely to commence over northwest India from January 1," IMD said in its weather forecast.

Delhi witnessed slightly warmer days this week owing to the influence of a western disturbance, characterised by warm moist winds from the Middle East. However, the meteorologists have said that a similar western disturbance will be sending icy cold winds to Delhi, resulting in a dip in temperature from December 31 night till January 5. The mercury is expected to drop to 6 degrees Celsius on Saturday and Sunday, while it will further reduce to 4 degrees Celsius by Monday (January 2).

The weather department has also advised commuters to drive carefully as visibility in Delhi-NCR is expected to remain low. For some areas of Punjab, Haryana, and several areas of Uttar Pradesh, the visibility is predicted to remain poor. Dense fog is predicted in parts of Delhi from January 1 to 4, as per the IMD forecast.

Delhi-NCR AQI Remains In ‘Very Poor Category’

Smog engulfed the national capital on Saturday morning pushing the overall air quality to remain in the 'very poor' category with an overall Air Quality Index of 369. In the National Capital Region of Gurugram and Noida, the Air Quality Index was 374 and 388, respectively.

Air quality in the Delhi-NCR continues to remain unhealthy. Delhi's air quality in 'Very Poor' category with AQI at 369



Commission for Air Quality Management yesterday ordered imposition of Stage III of Graded Response Action Plan in NCR



(Visuals from Ring Road, Punjabi Bagh) pic.twitter.com/WGyH8btauK — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Friday suspended most construction and demolition activities in and around the city after its air quality deteriorated and was forecast to worsen because of calmer winds and other atmospheric conditions. The national capital region's air gets filthy every winter as low temperatures and wind speeds trap emissions from vehicles, burning of farm wastes, and industries.

Amid cold wave prevailing in parts of northern India, Palam in Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.5°C while Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2°C said IMD. — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas said Delhi's air quality hit 399 on Friday - in the "very poor" category - and was forecast to become "severe" in the coming days because of "calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions".

The commission immediately banned construction and demolition activities except for certain projects, such as those related to hospitals and healthcare, or national security and defence. The commission also directed the closure of all brick kilns and industries using dirty fuels.