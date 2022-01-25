New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhiites on Tuesday morning woke up to a cold day as the overall temperature in the city was recorded at 8 degrees Celsius as of 8 am. The city has been experiencing cold wave conditions and rain over the past few days leading to a fall in mercury. Dense to very dense fog in the night and morning hours is likely over isolated parts of the city. Further dip in temperature is also predicted up to severe cold day conditions in Delhi during the next 2 days.

The weather forecast agency declares a ‘cold day’ when the maximum temperature is 4.5 to 6.4 degrees below the normal and the minimum temperature is less than or equal to 10 degree Celsius.

Further, as per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), northwest and central India may not face any more downpours this week after Tuesday. Nevertheless, a “gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-5 degree Celsius” is likely over most parts of these areas during the next five days.

The IMD has also flagged “an increased likelihood” of various illnesses such as flu, running/stuffy nose or nosebleed, which usually occurs during winters due to exposure to cold.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi has improved to the 'poor' category with an overall AQI (Air Quality Index) at 215. The level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in Delhi's air has also improved and stood at 95 and 156 respectively, as per the data given by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) India. However, the air quality in Delhi is expected to marginally deteriorate over the next three days according to a prediction by SAFAR.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha