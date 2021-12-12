New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhites woke up to a cold Sunday morning as the minimum temperature dropped to 6.4 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature of the season so far, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per the bulletin of the weather agency, partly cloudly sky and mist will prevail in the capital city today, and the maximum temperature will remain around 24 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, on Saturday, the temperature in the national capital fell to 8.3-degree Celsius, one notch below the average, recording the coldest night of the season so far.

"Last night was the coldest in Delhi with the temperature plummeting to 8.3 degrees Celsius. It was the coldest night of this season till now," an IMD official was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The India Meteorological Department also said that from December 12 onwards, the temperature in the national capital for the entire week will fluctuate between 7 to 8 degrees, while the maximum temperature will remain 23 or 24 degrees.

Meanwhile, the air quality in Delhi on Sunday morning improved marginally and moved to the 'poor' category. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city was recorded at 256.

"For three days (12th, 13th, 14th), winds are likely to be low to moderate. Partially cloudy conditions and moderate mixing layer height causing moderate vertical mixing are likely to keep air quality within 'poor' during noon time or 'lower end of very poor' during the night and early morning hours for the next three days," said the SAFAR.

As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen