New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A severe cold wave gripped the national capital on the new year's eve with the mercury dropping to a low of 1.1 degrees Celsius, which is the lowest temperature recorded in last 15 years in Delhi. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), very dense fog on the night of January 1 plummeted the visibility to zero metres in parts of the city affecting the traffic movement.

The minimum of 1.1 degrees Celsius temperature was recorded at the Safdarjung Observatory, which is one of the major points to calculate the temperature in the city. Prior to this, Delhi had recorded a minimum of 0.2 degrees Celsius on January 8, 2006. Meanwhile, the IMD said that the lowest minimum temperature recorded in January last year was 2.4 degrees celsius.

"The minimum temperature of 1.1 degrees Celsius is the coldest in 15 years. In 2006, the temperature dipped to 0.2 degrees celsius. Cold wave conditions will persist today but the temperature will rise from tomorrow," Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre said.

According to Srivastava, the minimum temperature will start rising under the influence of an "intense" western disturbance which will affect northwest India from January 2 to January 6. The minimum temperature is predicted to rise to 8 degrees Celsius by January 4-5.

Meanwhile, he also said that the IMD also predicted light rain is in the national capital under the influence of the western disturbance from January 3 to January 5. The western disturbance will lead to moderate snowfall in the western Himalayan region also.

The IMD declares a cold wave if the minimum temperature dips to 4 degrees Celsius. A severe cold wave is when the minimum is 2 degrees Celsius or less. A "severe" cold wave is when the minimum temperature dips to two degrees Celsius or the departure is more than 6.4 degrees

Delhi recorded a minimum of 3.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday. At 15.2 degrees Celsius, the city recorded the season's lowest maximum temperature on December 18. As per the data provided by the IMD, the average minimum temperature in Delhi in December 2020 was the second-lowest in 15 years. The mean minimum temperature (MMT) this December was 7.1 degrees Celsius, while it was 7.6 degrees Celsius last year.



