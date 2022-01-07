New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after remaining in the ‘very poor’ category, the air quality in the national capital improved marginally to the ‘poor’ category on Friday morning. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi (overall) stood at 273 on Friday morning. The SAFAR data further showed that the level of PM 2.5 and PM 10 in the air stood at 112 and 148 respectively.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the neighbouring cities of NCR like Noida (sector 125) and Gurugram (sector 51) stood at 122 and 168 respectively. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

"On January 8, it is likely to rain with high wind speeds leading to improvement in AQI due to wet deposition and strong dispersion resulting AQI to be in 'lower end of poor' or 'moderate' category," the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said.

It is predicted that the AQI in the national capital will again deteriorate from January 9 onwards due to a gradual decrease in maximum and minimum temperatures as well as wind speed.

Meanwhile, Delhites are likely to experience cloudy weather today (January 07) with a minimum temperature of 12 degrees Celsius. As per the India Meteorological Department, the weather conditions will remain the same, and the national capital may receive rain till January 09 due to an intense Western Disturbance.

The minimum temperature in Delhi is expected to rise to 13-14 degrees Celsius by Saturday.

"It will be generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Friday. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 12 degrees Celsius respectively on Friday," the weather office predicted.

