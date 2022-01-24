New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After receiving record rainfall in the first three weeks of January, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that it is unlikely for Delhi to experience any further rains till January 29. However, the weather department warned that the temperature might continue to hover around six to seven degrees Celsius for the next five days due to an impact of "colder winds from snow-clad mountains".

According to the IMD, Delhi has received 88.2 mm rainfall in January so far, which is the highest in the month since 1901. Prior to this, the national capital recorded 79.7 mm of rainfall in 1989 and 73.7 mm in 1953, as per the IMD data.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides representative data for the city, has recorded six rainy days and 88.2 mm of rainfall this month so far. It got 19.7 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday. The Palam Observatory also received a record 110 mm of precipitation this month, as per the IMD data.

Delhi, as per the IMD, has witnessed six western disturbances (WDs) in January till now. However, it says that this is not the first time when the city-state has recorded six western disturbances in January but points out that Delhi "rarely" witnesses WDs "at such a high intensity".

"Last weekend, we saw over 40mm of rainfall at almost all stations, and this was the most active western disturbance of this winter season. Similarly, the latest western disturbance (WD) was also fairly active, and has brought moderate rainfall at the Safdarjung and Palam stations," IMD official RK Jenamani was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

"This time, the frequency of WDs has not been the difference, but the intensity has. We normally see one active spell like this and even then, the rainfall is not much. This time around, we have seen two active spells with both spells bringing moderate rainfall, leading to several records tumbling," Jenamani noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma