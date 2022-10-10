Delhi Weather: National Capital Breathes Cleanest Air In 2 Years

THE national capital on Monday breathed the cleanest air in two years after it has been witnessing heavy rain for the last three days.

As per data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) in the city was 44 at 4 pm. The same was 48 on Sunday, 56 on Saturday, and 55 on Friday.

Meanwhile, the last time the capital recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 41 was on August 31, 2020. Also, Monday marks the third good air quality day of the year. The city recorded a 24-hour average AQI of 47 on September 16.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

According to India Meteorological Department data, the national capital has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in October so far, the second highest in the month in the last 16 years. The city recorded 25.3 mm of rainfall on Saturday, 74.3 mm on Sunday, and 21.8 mm on Monday. The ongoing rainfall is the second prolonged spell within three weeks.

This month has recorded nearly four times the normal rainfall of 28 mm and three times the precipitation recorded (41.6 mm) in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season.

Rains brought the mercury down in Delhi on Monday, with the city recording the maximum temperature at 23.6 degrees Celsius, 10 notches below normal. The minimum temperature, meanwhile, was recorded at 19.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season's average. The weather, however also resulted in commuters battling heavy traffic on key road stretches in the city.

According to officials, traffic is usually heavy on a Monday and waterlogging issues at several places compounded the problem for the commuters. Traffic police personnel were on the ground to monitor the situation and ensure a smooth flow of traffic.

Meanwhile, parts of Delhi NCR also reeled under severe waterlogging due to continuous rainfall. However, there is a relief from the scorching heat as the rain has made the temperature settle a few notches below the season's average.

