Relief For Delhiites As Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi; Traffic Affected

Delhi Weather Updates: On July 3rd, the national capital of India witnessed heavy rains unleashing on the capital affecting traffic and several other things. Scroll to know more

By Ashita Singh
Updated: Sun, 03 Jul 2022 03:51 PM IST
Minute Read
Relief For Delhiites As Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi; Traffic Affected

Delhiites on Sunday witnessed a pleasant day with heavy rains in the national capital and adjoining areas. With heavy rains, Delhi also witnessed traffic jams and long car queues in many areas of the capital. After a long spell of unrelenting heat waves and sultry heat, Delhiites are finally happy with the onset of monsoon in the capital. Parts of the city and adjoining areas of NCR received heavy rains on July 3rd. Visuals from the city showed submerged roads while traffic chaos was reported during the morning rush hour. 

See here: 

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average temperature, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 74 per cent, it said.

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with very light rain and thundershowers at isolated places towards the evening. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

Also Read
IndiGo Flights Face Massive Delays Across Country; DGCA Seeks Explanation
IndiGo Flights Face Massive Delays Across Country; DGCA Seeks Explanation

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius, both two notches below the average.

The weather experts also suggest that the monsoon will yield good rainfall in the first 10 days and help cover the rain deficit in Delhi. It is likely for the people of Delhi to receive more relief from the heat in the coming days.

Also Read
PM Modi, Amit Shah's Decision To Make Me Chief Minister Opened Eyes Of..
PM Modi, Amit Shah's Decision To Make Me Chief Minister Opened Eyes Of..

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.