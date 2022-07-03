Relief For Delhiites As Heavy Rains Lash Parts Of Delhi; Traffic Affected

Delhiites on Sunday witnessed a pleasant day with heavy rains in the national capital and adjoining areas. With heavy rains, Delhi also witnessed traffic jams and long car queues in many areas of the capital. After a long spell of unrelenting heat waves and sultry heat, Delhiites are finally happy with the onset of monsoon in the capital. Parts of the city and adjoining areas of NCR received heavy rains on July 3rd. Visuals from the city showed submerged roads while traffic chaos was reported during the morning rush hour.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Tilak Marg pic.twitter.com/xMi4OTLV6r — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius, two notches below the average temperature, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The relative humidity recorded at 8:30 am was 74 per cent, it said.

#WATCH | Parts of Delhi receive heavy rainfall. Visuals from Mandi House. pic.twitter.com/CG7gJf6JvH — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

The weather office has predicted generally cloudy skies with very light rain and thundershowers at isolated places towards the evening. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 35 degrees Celsius, the IMD said.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 26.2 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was 34.5 degrees Celsius, both two notches below the average.

The weather experts also suggest that the monsoon will yield good rainfall in the first 10 days and help cover the rain deficit in Delhi. It is likely for the people of Delhi to receive more relief from the heat in the coming days.