Delhi Weather: The weather office had forecast that the national capital is likely to receive moderate rain on Tuesday and the skies are expected to remain cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi-NCR on Tuesday morning bringing respite from the humid weather conditions prevailing for the last 3-4 days. Following the heavy spell of rainfall, the minimum temeprature in the national capital settled at 28 degrees Celsius in the morning. A heavy downpour was witnessed in Connaught Place and adjoining areas of Delhi. The Indian Meteorological Department had predicted that thunderstorms and moderate to heavy rains would take place in the parts of Delhi-NCR.

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of Delhi. Visuals from Golf Club road. pic.twitter.com/N3eMgLHsyU — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes various parts of the national capital. Visuals from Connaught Place. pic.twitter.com/zQg6uwTMAs — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

Delhi: Rain lashes various parts of the national capital. Visuals from the area around Akshardham Temple. pic.twitter.com/nQxH3D1if4 — ANI (@ANI) August 31, 2021

The weather office on Monday had forecast that the national capital is likely to receive moderate rain on Tuesday and the skies are expected to remain cloudy. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.

The rains came after the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier in the day predicted moderate to heavy rains in the entire region of Delhi and NCR including Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Kosli, Faridabad, Sonipat, Manesar, Ballabhgarh.

31-08-2021; 1050 IST; Thunderstorm with moderate to heavy intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Entire Delhi and NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Kosli, Faridabad, Sonipat, Manesar, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 31, 2021

Apart from the Delhi-NCR region, the IMD has also forecast light to moderate rain later in the day in several districts of Haryana including Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Aurangabad, Gannaur and Uttar Pradesh including Barut, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja and Pahasu.

Ballabhgarh) Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Aurangabad, Gannaur(Haryana) Barut, Bagpat, Khekra, Modinagar, Pilakhua, Hapur, Gulaoti, Siyana, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Jahangirabad, Anupshahar, Shikarpur, Khurja, Pahasu(U.P.) during next 2 hours. pic.twitter.com/BCha1thGhw — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 31, 2021

Meanwhile, rains also lashed several parts of Mumbai on Tuesday providing relief to the people of Maharashtra from the humidity. Earlier, India Meteorological Department had predicted thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Mumbai has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy falls at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

"Due to a low-pressure area over western parts of Vidarbha, rainfall activity over Mumbai and its suburbs would continue during next 24 hours leading to moderate rain at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall (less than 15cm) at isolated places," IMD said in its tweet at 7 am.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan