New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After witnessing a severe spell of heatwaves and unrelenting and torturous heat, Delhiites are likely to get relief with the onset of cloudy skies, thunderstorms and light rain in the coming week. The national capital on Sunday recorded a minimum temperature of 23.1 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average and the IMD has predicted light rains in the city.

In the coming week, IMD predicts that the national capital will most likely see its maximum temperature rise to 42 degrees Celsius next Saturday (May 28) and lowest temperature this Sunday (May 22) at 23 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the national capital will witness thunderstorms with light rain followed by cloudy skies with the sky finally clearing up by Saturday (May 28). By the end of the week, residents can expect to see sunny skies again.

On Saturday, the minimum temperature in the national capital settled at 29.8 degrees while the maximum temperature was 42.4 degrees, three notches above the normal.

In other parts of north India, mercury is expected to dip owing to light rainfall on Sunday and Monday. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds in Bihar, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal and Odisha during the next five days are highly likely. Some parts of states like Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan will witness scattered rain on Monday.

While as per the weather department, Rajasthan is bracing for an ‘orange alert’ on Monday with a dust storm expected in the western parts.

The southern states of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will continue to receive moderate rain till Thursday. In flood-hit eastern states, rainfall intensity is expected to reduce after Sunday.

(With Agency Inputs)

