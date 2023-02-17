Delhi Water Supply To Remain Disrupted Today, February 18; Check List Of Affected Areas

THE DELHI Jal Board (DJB) said that several parts of the national capital will face water supply disruptions on February 17 and 18 in view of some scheduled repair works. Due to the annual program for the flushing of the underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water will be interrupted on Friday and Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Jal Board detailed the affected areas in Delhi. "Due to the annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 17.02.2023 to 18.02.2023 in the following areas," the official tweeted.

"Residents are advised to store sufficient quantity of water in advance as per requirement. Water tanker will be available on request," DJB said in a tweet.

List Of Affected Areas In Delhi

- East Patel Nagar

- West Patel Nagar

- Baba Farid Puri

People Can Contact On These Emergency Numbers

- Central Control Room - 1916

- Idgah - 23537397, 23677129

- Rajinder Nagar - 011-28742340

- Paschim Vihar - 011-25274679

- Gulabi Bagh/Shastri Nagar - 011-23650040,

- Chandrawal WW2 - 011-23819045, 23818525