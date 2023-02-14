Delhi Water Supply To Face Disruptions Today, Feb 15; Check Full List Of Affected Areas

THE DELHI Jal Board (DJB) on Monday said that several parts of the national capital will face water supply disruptions on February 14 and 15 in view of some scheduled repair works. Due to the annual program for the flushing of the underground reservoir and booster pumping station, water will be cut off on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Jal Board detailed the affected areas in Delhi. "Due to the annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 14.02.2023 and 15.02.2023 in the following areas," the official tweeted.

Due to annual program for flushing of Underground Reservoir and Booster Pumping Station, water supply will be affected on 14.02.2023 and 15.02.2023 in the following areas.#DJBWaterAlert #DJB4U #DJBMissionMode pic.twitter.com/8krmhx6APU — Delhi Jal Board (@DelhiJalBoard) February 13, 2023

List Of Affected Areas In Delhi

- C-6 A Block Janakapuri

- 288 MIG pkt 6 sector 23 Rohini

- D-10 Sector 7 Rohini

- BU block Pitampura BPS

- A2/MIG, Ashirwad Apartment Paschim Vihar

- 320 (slum) Madipur

- University areas

- Vijay Nagar

- Timarpur

- Khayber Pass areas

- Metcalf House

- Majnu Ka Tila

- Old secretariat

- Sarita Vihar

- Badarpur

- Jaitpur

- Meethapur Saurabh Vihar

- Hari Nagar

- Ali Vihar and Ali Village

People Can Contact On These Emergency Numbers

- Central Control Room: 1916

- Budella: 011-28542057

- Tagore Garden- 011-25193140

- Paschim Vihar: 011-25274679