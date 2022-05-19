New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Yamuna water levels continue to dip, the concern and politics over the scarcity of water have intensified. Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain blamed the Haryana government stating that the Yamuna has dried because the Haryana government was withholding water.
“It is one of the most important water sources for North and West Delhi. Due to a lack of water supply from Haryana, the water treatment plants in Delhi are currently running at a fraction of their peak capability. As a result, Wazirabad WTP’s water production has decreased by 60-70 MGD (million gallons daily). The Yamuna has dried up as well due to the withholding of water by the Haryana government,” Jain claimed.
However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Delhi is being given 1,050 cusecs of water as per its share.
“The Delhi government is lying about water, which is very unfortunate. On the contrary, the AAP government of Punjab is not giving Haryana’s share of water. The Delhi CM should first get the water of Haryana’s share from Punjab.” Khattar said.
He said the court "had agreed that Delhi is being given full share of water. Not only this, once the court had also said that Delhi is being given 250 cusecs extra water, the supply of which continues. The court had also imposed the condition of both barrages being filled, according to which water is being given. The Upper Yamuna Board has also confirmed that Delhi is being given its full share of water.”
Delhi gets around 70 per cent of its water supplies from the Yamuna and the canals stemming from it. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has written to Haryana's irrigation department to supply an additional 150 cusecs of raw water to meet its demands. However, given the situation of Yamuna, several areas in Delhi are set to be hit by a water crisis. Here is a list of areas hit by the water crisis.
List of areas to be affected by the water crisis
Palla
Bakhtwarpur
Hiranki
Tigipur
Hamirpur
Bakoli
Holambi Kala
Sannot
Bawana
Civil Line
Bada Hindurao
Kamla Nagar
Shakti Nagar
Karol Bagh
Pahar Ganj
New Rajendra Nagar
Patel Nagar.
Baljit Nagar
Indrapuri
Kalkaji
Govind Puri
Tughlakabad
Sangam Vihar
Ramlila Ground
Delhi Gate
Model Town
Mool Chand
Greater Falash Burari
Cantonment
South Delhi
Posted By: Sugandha Jha