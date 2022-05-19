New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As the Yamuna water levels continue to dip, the concern and politics over the scarcity of water have intensified. Delhi Water Minister Satyendar Jain blamed the Haryana government stating that the Yamuna has dried because the Haryana government was withholding water.

“It is one of the most important water sources for North and West Delhi. Due to a lack of water supply from Haryana, the water treatment plants in Delhi are currently running at a fraction of their peak capability. As a result, Wazirabad WTP’s water production has decreased by 60-70 MGD (million gallons daily). The Yamuna has dried up as well due to the withholding of water by the Haryana government,” Jain claimed.

However, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that Delhi is being given 1,050 cusecs of water as per its share.

“The Delhi government is lying about water, which is very unfortunate. On the contrary, the AAP government of Punjab is not giving Haryana’s share of water. The Delhi CM should first get the water of Haryana’s share from Punjab.” Khattar said.

He said the court "had agreed that Delhi is being given full share of water. Not only this, once the court had also said that Delhi is being given 250 cusecs extra water, the supply of which continues. The court had also imposed the condition of both barrages being filled, according to which water is being given. The Upper Yamuna Board has also confirmed that Delhi is being given its full share of water.”

Delhi gets around 70 per cent of its water supplies from the Yamuna and the canals stemming from it. The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has written to Haryana's irrigation department to supply an additional 150 cusecs of raw water to meet its demands. However, given the situation of Yamuna, several areas in Delhi are set to be hit by a water crisis. Here is a list of areas hit by the water crisis.

List of areas to be affected by the water crisis

Palla

Bakhtwarpur

Hiranki

Tigipur

Hamirpur

Bakoli

Holambi Kala

Sannot

Bawana

Civil Line

Bada Hindurao

Kamla Nagar

Shakti Nagar

Karol Bagh

Pahar Ganj

New Rajendra Nagar

Patel Nagar.

Baljit Nagar

Indrapuri

Kalkaji

Govind Puri

Tughlakabad

Sangam Vihar

Ramlila Ground

Delhi Gate

Model Town

Mool Chand

Greater Falash Burari

Cantonment

South Delhi

Posted By: Sugandha Jha