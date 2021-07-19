The city registered 70 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours whereas "light to moderate intensity rain" over Delhi and NCR is expected all through Monday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In addition to overnight rains, Delhi woke up to the heavy sounds of monsoon thunders on Monday early morning, which was followed by incessant rainfall across the National Capital up until 12 in the noon. Heavy rainfall led to waterlogging and traffic jams across Delhi as traffic kept on snarling at several crucial road stretches due to waterlogging.

The road stretches including ITO, Pul Prahladpur, Ring Road, Pragati Maidan, Palam, Kirari and Rohtak road were jam packed on Monday morning due to waterlogging.

Delhi Traffic Police informed about waterlogging at several crucial locations in the National Capital, including Tikri road, Lampur underpass, Ramdev chowk in Narela, Pulpehladpur railway bridge.

Traffic staff regulating traffic in rain at water logged Tikri road.⁦⁦@CPDelhi⁩ ⁦@DelhiPolice⁩ ⁦@dtptraffic⁩ ⁦@DelhiPwd⁩ pic.twitter.com/tE4CHWsSN9

— Addl. CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi (@dcptrafficouter) July 19, 2021

Water logging has been reported at Lampur underpass. Pl avoid Lampur underpass & take alternate route via Narela Bawana flyover.⁦@CPDelhi⁩ ⁦@DelhiPolice⁩ ⁦@dtptraffic⁩ ⁦@DelhiPwd⁩ pic.twitter.com/FW0abvA5kV — Addl. CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi (@dcptrafficouter) July 19, 2021

The BRT stretch near Sheikh Sarai red light towards Saket on Press Enclave Road too caved in. The connecting stretch from Vivekananda marg towards Africa Avenue too was also closed by Delhi Traffic Police in the wake of heavy rainfall. Delhi traffic police instructed people to avoid using these routes.

Traffic snarls were witnessed on Ring Road near Millennium Park, Sarai Kale Khan, Kilokri, near IP Flyover, Dhaula Kuan, Vikas Marg, Azadpur, among others.

Delhi to receive moderate intensity rain this week: IMD forecast

Indian Metereological Department has predicted moderate intensity rainfall throughout this week in the National Capital. IMD also warned against "partial damage to plantation, horticulture, standing crops, vulnerable structures, kutcha houses and huts" due to rains and strong winds.

It added that moderate to heavy spells of rain may cause "occasional reduction in visibility" and waterlogging may occur in the low lying areas near Yamuna floodplains.

‘Ghar ke aage paani bhara kya’, Twitter reacts as Delhiites share waterlogging videos

Delhiites on Twitter shared the videos of waterlogged roads with people passing through above-the-knee-level water. Some tweeted their funny takes on waterlogging, while most asked the authorities if they were doing their jobs sincerely enough.

Few hours of rainfall & this is what Delhi - NCR looks like.

Politicians come politicians go, but nobody's able to resolve this for ages.

Citizens if they don't pay the due taxes, there's a notice & repercussions but nothing for agencies not performing their jobs.#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/z7GsCBelf1 — Amit Lakhani (@TheAmitLakhani) July 19, 2021

Delhi walo apke ghar ke age pani bhara kyaa?#DelhiRains — Ankit 🇮🇳🚩 (@Ankit22189994) July 19, 2021

The city registered 70 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours whereas "light to moderate intensity rain" over Delhi and NCR is expected all through Monday.

