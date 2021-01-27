Farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislation reneged on the promise of carrying out peaceful rallies on the occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day, January 26, in the national capital.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislation reneged on the promise of carrying out peaceful rallies on the occasion of India's 72nd Republic Day, January 26, in the national capital. Visuals from the protest sites showed unprecedented scenes of chaos since the beginning of protests late last year, from an agitator snatching a tear gas gun from cops to a group vandalising their van as the latter tried to stop them from diverging from the planned routes in Delhi.

A video shared by news agency ANI showed farmers ramming their tractors into a Delhi Police vehicle in an attempt to overturn it in Delhi yesterday. The agency obtained the video from Delhi Police. Watch the visuals here:

#WATCH | Protesters agitating against the farm laws, repeatedly ram their tractors into a Delhi Police vehicle overturning it, during yesterday's violence in Delhi (26.1.2021)



Video clip source(Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/u7qXrCZDJO — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

A second clip showed the protestors vandalising a Delhi police vehicle with sticks, while in another, a protestor was seen holding a tear gas gun, which is reportedly snatched from the Delhi Police at the Red Fort. The agency obtained the media from the Delhi Police.

#WATCH | Protesters vandalise a Delhi Police vehicle beating it with sticks, during yesterday's episode of violence (26.1.2021)



Video clip source(Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/3KFYUOnwYo — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

The mayhem left over 300 cops injured, and a farmer dead. In the wake of the violence, the Delhi Police has registered 22 FIRs against the protesters, while 200 agitators have been detained.

A tear gas gun, that was snatched from security personnel at one of the locations where incidents of violence took place yesterday, was seen at Red Fort: Delhi Police



(Source: Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/5DxNkW4brP — ANI (@ANI) January 27, 2021

In the aftermath of the incident, two farmer unions have withdrawn support from the ongoing agitation against the laws passed by the Parliament in September, last year.

A team of Delhi Police conducted probe at the Red Fort on Wednesday. Sandeep, Operator of DCP North, Delhi, said that "drunken farmers" attacked them with swords, lathis and other weapons yesterday and that it became to difficult for them to control the violent crowd.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja