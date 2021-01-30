The Delhi Police said on Saturday it is examining as many as 1700 video clips and CCTV footages to identify the culprits of the violence that broke out in the national capital during a tractor rally carried out by farmers on the occasion of Republic Day.

The dump data of mobile phone calls and registration numbers of tractors are also being examined to identify the culprits of the violence that left 394 police personnel injured and one protester dead. In an appeal published in leading newspapers, the Delhi Police had asked the public to share any evidence or information about the tractor rally violence.

"After our appeal, the Delhi Police has received 1700 video clips and CCTV footages from public related to the violence that took place during the tractor parade on Republic Day. Through videos, we will identify culprits who indulged in the violence," Singh told news agency PTI.

Farmers protesting against the three agri-marketing legislation reneged on the promise of carrying out peaceful rallies on January 26, in the national capital. Visuals from the protest sites showed unprecedented scenes of chaos since the beginning of protests late last year, from an agitator snatching a tear gas gun from cops to a group vandalising their van as the latter tried to stop them from diverging from the planned routes in Delhi.

The investigators are carring out 3D mapping of the area vandalised at the Red Fort, besides also analysing footages and photos taken from the drone-mounted cameras, Singh told the agency. So far, the police have arrested 84 people and registered 38 FIRs in connection with the violence.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja