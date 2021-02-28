The bag was later searched and only books were found in it. A CISF official told English Jagran that no bomb or explosives were found in the unattended bag.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A suspicious bas found at Vasant Vihar Metro Station in New Delhi this evening brought the security personnel on their toes. No threat was, however, found after the abandoned bag was searched.

The unattended bag - yellow in colour - was found by the quick response team (QRT) near Gate No 2 of the metro station. The officials were informed, and within 10 minutes, the area was cordoned off by the CISF personnel and the dog squad was called for.

The bag was later searched and only books were found in it. A CISF official told English Jagran that no bomb or explosives were found in the unattended bag.

The situation was brought under control within half an hour after the bag was found.

