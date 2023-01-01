Delhi, Varanasi, Goa, Cities Across India Welcome New Year 2023 With Grand Celebrations | Watch

Kochi welcomed New Year with the mega Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi While Goa turned into Utopia.. Scroll to watch New Year celebrations across India

By Ashita Singh
Sun, 01 Jan 2023 09:13 AM IST
New Year 2023 Celebrations In India (Image-ANI)

Happy New Year.. with dazzling fireworks and electrifying music and amid massive celebrations, cities across India welcomed the year 2023. From Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kolkata, the mood on the December 31st night was like a merry-go-round. Similarly, on the very first day of 2023, devotees queued up to seek blessings in temples to give the new year an auspicious start.

Here, have a glimpse of how cities pan India welcomed the new year and started their year 2023:

Party Scenes On 31st December

In Delhi, people in large numbers gathered at India Gate to celebrate New Year. Special parties were organized at pubs and clubs in different parts of the national capital.

Excitement was on the rocks in Mumbai, the 'city of dreams' where people were swaying to the exhilarating musical extravaganza at the pubs. A huge crowd flocked to Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate New Year.

Goa turned into a utopia of merriment with beaches dazzled with colourful lighting. DJ parties were organized at hotels and resorts. Almost all major casinos, restaurants and bars organised music programmes and other special events to celebrate the new year.

Kochi welcomed New Year with the mega Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi.

People celebrated the arrival of the New Year with dazzling lights, music and dance in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie. Similarly, a huge crowd emerged at Mall Road in Himachal Pradesh's Manali to welcome the New Year.

In Odisha's Puri, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an 8-feet high and 15-feet long sand sculpture of Lord Jagannatha at Puri beach to welcome New Year. Pattnaik created the deities of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra using 10 tons of sand. He decorated the sculpture with flowers and wrote the message "Jai Jagannath"

In Bengaluru, however, the scenes turned rough as cops were seen resorting to using of force to manage crowds in a video posted by news agency ANI.

India Seek Blessings On New Year's Day 1 

In Delhi on January 1st, devotees were seen seeking blessing at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple.

Meanwhile, In Punjab people visited Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, on the occasion of New Year 2023.

In Uttar Pradesh, Ganga Arti is being held at Varanasi's Assi Ghat in the early morning hours of the New Year 2023

In Ujjain 'Bhasma aarti' was performed in the early morning hours of the New Year 2023 at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple.

