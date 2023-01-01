Delhi, Varanasi, Goa, Cities Across India Welcome New Year 2023 With Grand Celebrations | Watch

Happy New Year.. with dazzling fireworks and electrifying music and amid massive celebrations, cities across India welcomed the year 2023. From Delhi to Mumbai and Chennai to Kolkata, the mood on the December 31st night was like a merry-go-round. Similarly, on the very first day of 2023, devotees queued up to seek blessings in temples to give the new year an auspicious start.

Here, have a glimpse of how cities pan India welcomed the new year and started their year 2023:

Party Scenes On 31st December

#WATCH | Delhites celebrate the new year at Connaught Place's Inner Circle pic.twitter.com/mcpWWKZdRA — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

In Delhi, people in large numbers gathered at India Gate to celebrate New Year. Special parties were organized at pubs and clubs in different parts of the national capital.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A huge crowd emerged at Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate New Year 2023 pic.twitter.com/lfiBeiT6xq — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

Excitement was on the rocks in Mumbai, the 'city of dreams' where people were swaying to the exhilarating musical extravaganza at the pubs. A huge crowd flocked to Marine Drive in Mumbai to celebrate New Year.

New Year celebrations are underway in Panaji in Goa.#NewYear pic.twitter.com/ABULNzIr77 — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

Goa turned into a utopia of merriment with beaches dazzled with colourful lighting. DJ parties were organized at hotels and resorts. Almost all major casinos, restaurants and bars organised music programmes and other special events to celebrate the new year.

Kochi welcomed New Year with the mega Cochin Carnival at Fort Kochi.

#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Huge crowd emerged at Mall Road in Manali to welcome New Year 2023 pic.twitter.com/g2rYlJqiwK — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

People celebrate the beginning of New Year 2023 with dazzling lights, music & dance in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie pic.twitter.com/MH70F9mrJY — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

People celebrated the arrival of the New Year with dazzling lights, music and dance in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie. Similarly, a huge crowd emerged at Mall Road in Himachal Pradesh's Manali to welcome the New Year.

In Odisha's Puri, renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an 8-feet high and 15-feet long sand sculpture of Lord Jagannatha at Puri beach to welcome New Year. Pattnaik created the deities of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra using 10 tons of sand. He decorated the sculpture with flowers and wrote the message "Jai Jagannath"

#WATCH | Karnataka: Bengaluru police lathi-charged to disperse the huge crowd after it went out of control. pic.twitter.com/yRMdyBSHww — ANI (@ANI) December 31, 2022

In Bengaluru, however, the scenes turned rough as cops were seen resorting to using of force to manage crowds in a video posted by news agency ANI.

India Seek Blessings On New Year's Day 1

Devotees visit Delhi's Jhandewalan temple to offer prayers on the occasion of #NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/o1hib6OaZo — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

In Delhi on January 1st, devotees were seen seeking blessing at Delhi's Jhandewalan temple.

Punjab: People visited Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, on the occasion of #NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/PVMJbnluvQ — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

Meanwhile, In Punjab people visited Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple) in Amritsar, on the occasion of New Year 2023.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Ganga Arti being held at Varanasi's Assi Ghat in the early morning hours of the New Year 2023 pic.twitter.com/BeyM8G6PEM — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 1, 2023

Odisha | People throng Puri beach to witness the first sunrise of #NewYear2023 pic.twitter.com/ZXib9sVumM — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2023

In Uttar Pradesh, Ganga Arti is being held at Varanasi's Assi Ghat in the early morning hours of the New Year 2023

#WATCH | 'Bhasma aarti' performed in the early morning hours of the New Year 2023 at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain. pic.twitter.com/082McmeG1D — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) December 31, 2022

In Ujjain 'Bhasma aarti' was performed in the early morning hours of the New Year 2023 at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar temple.