New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced that the timing limit on the opening of shops and markets in the national capital has been removed and they can now open till their normal time. The new order comes into effect from Monday, August 23, Kejriwal said. The Delhi government had earlier this month allowed the markets and shops to function till 8 pm in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

अभी तक करोना के चलते दिल्ली के बाज़ारों को शाम 8 बजे तक खुलने की इजाज़त थी। कम होते मामलों की वजह से सोमवार से समय सीमा हटाई जा रही है। अब बाज़ार अपने सामान्य समयानुसर खुल सकेंगे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 21, 2021

The order came after the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) on Saturday demanded that the closing time of malls and markets in the national capital should be extended from the present 8 pm to 10 pm. In its letter to the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), the CTI said the permission to operate shops till 8 pm is proving to be insufficient for most of the retail markets, especially during the festive season.

We are getting suggestions from many markets, including those in Kamla Nagar, Lajpat Nagar, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar, South Extension, Rajouri Garden, Laxmi Nagar, Rohini, Pitampura, Greater Kailash, and Karolbagh, to increase the closing time, it said.

Even if the opening time of shops is changed from 10 am to 11 am in the morning, their closing time must be increased in the evening, the trade body noted. The traders' body also claimed that there was "corruption" as they are receiving complaints that some markets and shops are being allowed to operate beyond 8 pm.

According to the CTI, the markets get "crowded" and "chaotic" as soon the clock hits 8 pm, something that can be taken care of by extending the duration of its closing time.

Delhi was under a lockdown from April 19 to May 30 during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Markets were allowed to open from June 7 under a phased reopening plan by the city government.

The order came on the day when no death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Saturday, the second consecutive day the daily fatality count stood nil, while 19 fresh cases were reported, the lowest since April 15 last year. This is the twelfth time since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day. On Saturday, 19 fresh cases were recorded as the positivity rate dropped to 0.03 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan