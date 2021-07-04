Delhi Unlock: However, sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have said that the Delhi government will unlikely allow metro rail services to operate at full capacity.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Looking at the continuous decline in daily COVID-19 cases, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi might give further relaxations, allowing stadiums and sports complexes to reopen from July 5.

However, sources, quoted by news agency PTI, have said that the Delhi government will unlikely allow metro rail services to operate at full capacity amid fears over a possible third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Metro and bus services were allowed to resume their services in Delhi last month with 50 per cent seating.

"Although the government is likely to allow reopening of stadiums and sports complexes, operation of public transport, including Delhi Metro trains, with full capacity is unlikely due to concerns of overcrowding," the sources said.

Meanwhile, the sources further told PTI that cinema halls, multiplexes, spas and swimming pools will continue to stay shut. Schools and colleges are also expected to remain shut, they noted.

A complete lockdown was imposed in Delhi in April as India got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Delhi government has been lifting the lockdown since June in a "graded manner".

Last week, the Delhi government had allowed yoga institutes and gyms to reopen in the national capital with 50 per cent strength. It also allowed weddings and marriages in hotels and banquet halls with 50 guests.

Meanwhile, the national capital on Saturday reported 86 fresh cases and five deaths with the positivity rate slipping to 0.11 per cent. In its bulletin, the state health department said that nearly 25,000 COVID-19 patients have lost their lives in Delhi while over 14 lakh have recovered from the infection.

Despite a reduction in cases, Chief Minister Kejriwal has asked Delhiites to take all necessary COVID-19 precautions to avoid a third wave. "The virus is reducing in Delhi slowly and steadily, and I hope it diminishes completely and does not rise again. However, we are not going to become negligent in anyway," Kejriwal had said earlier.

