New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Following a consistent decline in COVID-19 cases across the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) allowed religious places and places of worship to reopen in the city-state for the devotees from Friday with strict adherence to coronavirus protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Union Health Ministry.

As per the guidelines issued by the DDMA, devotees are allowed to entry religious places or places of worship. However, large gatherings remain prohibited. The guidelines further said that fairs, melas, food stalls, jhoolas, rallies and processions will not be permitted during festivals in Delhi.

The DDMA guidelines have also asked district magistrates (DMs) and deputy commissioners of police (DCPs) to ensure that appropriate COVID-19 norms are followed during the upcoming festive seasons in the national capital.

Earlier on Thursday, the DDMA had relaxed the restrictions for Durga Puja and Ramlila. However, it banned the public event of Chhath Puja. "Nowhere in Delhi can Chhath Puja be organised in public in groups on the banks of a river or pond or in parks," stated the DDMA.

"After a complete inspection, the DM and DCP of the area will allow the program anywhere. In an event in a closed area, only 50 per cent of the people will be allowed, while in the open area this number cannot exceed 200," stated the DDMA.

"The event organisers will maintain separate entry and exit gates for the event and no person will be given entry without a mask. The district magistrate will keep the data of all such events with himself and the data of the whole of Delhi will be with the Divisional Commissioner," stated further.

Delhi has been witnessing a decline daily COVID-19 cases. As per the Health Ministry, the national capital has 400 active COVID-19 cases at present while more than 14.13 lakh patients have recovered from the infection. The death toll, meanwhile, stands at 25,087.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma