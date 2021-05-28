As Delhi starts unlocking process from Monday; here's what will be allowed and what will remain closed
New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said Delhi has somehow gained control over the second wave of COVID-19 and the government will now start the process of lifting the lockdown gradually, starting with the resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for one week from Monday.
"It is time to start the unlock process. It should not be the case that people escape coronavirus but die of hunger... We have to maintain a balance between controlling the spread of coronavirus and allowing economic activities", Kejriwal said.
At a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday, it was decided that the lockdown be lifted gradually. In this process, we have to take care of the lowest strata first ... daily wagers, labourers, migrant workers who come to Delhi from far off areas in search of livelihood," he said, adding that "if the cases start rising again, we will have to stop the unlock exercise, he added and appealed to people not to step out unless it is absolutely necessary".
As Delhi starts the unlocking process from Monday, here's what will be opened and what will remain closed in the national capital:
What will be allowed:
Productive units within industrial areas within confines or manufacturing premises
Factories where daily wage workers or labour of the same nature are involved
Construction activities
Home delivery of food from restaurants
Delivery of essential items like medicine, groceries etc.
Banks, ATMs and petrol pumps
Government offices, departments
Outlets of vegetable vendors, pharmacists and milk booths
All inter-state and intra-state travel
Media personnel allowed to move without restrictions
Patients and pregnant women can move for medical purposes
Businesses may open gradually, depending upon the outcome of the initial unlock process
What will remain closed:
Private offices
School, colleges and other educational institutes
Recreational activities like shopping malls, cinemas, pools, gyms and salons
Any social or political gathering
Wedding and funerals may have not more than 20 attendees
Weekly markets
Metro Rail services also remain suspended
