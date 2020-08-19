The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday approved reopening of hotels in the national capital. It also allowed weekly markets to reopen on a trial basis.

The decision was taken during the meeting held by the DDMA about reopening hotels and weekly markets in view of the COVID-19 situation in Delhi. A similar decision of the AAP government was rejected by Baijal earlier this month.

In its recent proposal to the L-G, the AAP government had said that in accordance with the Centre's 'Unlock guidelines', it has the right to decide on allowing such establishments in Delhi to reopen.

The AAP government had said that COVID-19 cases have been increasing in several states and the situation is "frequently deteriorating", but hotels, gyms and weekly have been allowed there.

It had also sought to know from the LG as to why Delhiites are being stopped from earning their livelihood despite the fact that the number of coronavirus cases has been decreasing in the national capital.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta